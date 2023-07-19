Army captain dies in tent fire in Siachen, 3 others injured

Chandigarh, July 19
An Army Capt died while three others, including a Lieutenant Colonel, were injured following a fire in Army tent caused by short circuit on Siachen glacier in Ladakh.
The army officials said the injured soldiers have been safely evacuated to a hospital.
The incident took place around 3.30 am, they said.
More details are awaited.
#BreakingNews#tragedy— Ajay Banerjee (@ajaynewsman) July 19, 2023
An Army Capt has died and three others, including a Lt Col , are injured following a fire in Army tent caused by short circuit on #Siachen glacier in Ladakh. @firefurycorps @thetribunechd @NorthernComd_IA
