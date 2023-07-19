Army captain dies in tent fire in Siachen, 3 others injured

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

An Army Capt died while three others, including a Lieutenant Colonel, were injured following a fire in Army tent caused by short circuit on Siachen glacier in Ladakh.

The army officials said the injured soldiers have been safely evacuated to a hospital.

The incident took place around 3.30 am, they said.

More details are awaited.

