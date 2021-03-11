BJP to hold high-level meet in Hyderabad

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

The BJP is planning a high-level meeting in the backyard of its main Telangana rival —Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao — in the first week of July, sources say.

The two-day national executive meeting starting July 2 will be attended by top BJP leadership, including PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and president JP Nadda.

The BJP is working to emerge as the main challenger to the TRS in Telangana, which is scheduled to go to the polls next year. The Hyderabad meeting follows a BJP national level meeting held last month in Rajasthan, another poll-bound state.

Recently, BJP’s state president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said his party would abolish minority reservations, provide benefits to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, work against religious conversions, “love jihad” and madrassas, where alleged “unlawful activities” take pace, when it comes to power.

The relations between the BJP and the TRS have been on a downslide. Last week, just hours before PM Modi’s visit to Telangana, KCR left for Bengaluru — the second time in the past four months that he avoided meeting the PM during his visit to Hyderabad.

