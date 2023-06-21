China blocks proposal to blacklist Lashkar’s Mir

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 20

China has once again blocked a joint India-US proposal before a UN Security Council committee to list Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander Sajid Mir as an international terrorist.

Last month, China had rejected the listing of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) deputy chief Abdul Rauf Azhar as a terrorist.

In January, China had allowed the UNSC committee to declare LeT leader Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist. But it had continued with the hold on other joint Indo-US proposals, including that of Mir. The others were LeT supremo Hafiz Saeed’s son Hafiz Talha Saeed and another LeT commander Shahid Mahmood. The US has named all of them as “specially designated global terrorists” with hefty bounties, including that of $5 million on Mir who was once declared dead by Pakistan. India has frequently spoken against the politicisation of the 1267 Sanctions Committee with EAM S Jaishankar naming China last year for obstructing the listing of a Pakistan-based terrorist group.

Speaking on the Chinese hold earlier, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj had said, “It’s a slow process…sometimes double standards are expressed. We will have to live with that and negotiate with like-minded countries. We are trying to incrementally tighten against forces that use all types to resort to medieval or primordial way of resolving political differences.”

Wanted for 26/11 mumbai attacks