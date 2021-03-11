Men's body spray ads draw IB ministry's ire; YouTube, Twitter asked to take down the videos immediately

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

The Information and Broadcasting ministry on Saturday asked Twitter and YouTube to take down two derogatory men’s body perfume ads after a host of netizens slammed these for promoting sexual assault culture.

“The IB ministry has suspended the controversial and outrageous ad of Layers Shots deodorant, pending investigation. The ministry has also written to Twitter and YouTube to take the videos down from their platforms at the earliest,” Government sources said.

Earlier today Delhi Commission for Women’s president Swati Maliwal tweeted against the ads.

“Fuming at cringe worthy ads of the perfume ‘Shot’. They show toxic masculinity in its worst form and clearly promote gang rape culture! The company owners must be held accountable. Have issued notice to Delhi Police and written letter to I&B Minister seeking FIR and strong action,” she wrote on Twitter.