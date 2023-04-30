Mann ki Baat: From Haryana’s ‘Selfie with daughter’ man to J-K’s pencil maker, PM Modi celebrates Indian spirit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

Anchoring the 100th episode of his flagship Mann ki Baat monthly radio broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to four achievers across the country in salutation of their efforts that had transformed the society in various ways.

The achievers have been featured in last episodes of the programme.

Terming Mann ki Baat, that commenced in 2014, a programme that inspired mass movements that led to social transformation, the prime minister today spoke to Haryana’s Sunil Jaglan, Manipur’s Vijayashanti, Jammu and Kashmir’s Manzoor Ahmed and Uttarakhand’s Pradeep Sangwan, to thank them for their efforts in making the country a better place.

Sunil Jaglan, the man behind the successful digital campaign “Selfie with daughter” was hailed by the PM for making the idea go global.

“Selfie with daughter became a global campaign,” PM told Jaglan adding that several such

campaigns shared on Mann ki baat had resulted in transforming the nation.

PM said Jaglan’s efforts aided the improvement of Haryana’s gender ratio.

“You launched the fourth battle of Panipat when you began ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ from Panipat,” was Jaglan’s answer to PM.

Manzoor Ahmed of Pulwama who runs a pencil making unit, while speaking to PM said, he was aiming to employ 200 more people soon with 200 already working.

“Because of the publicity you gave me my work has considerably expanded,” Ahmed thanked PM, adding that trees that yield pencils were now being sold for Rs 5000 instead of Rs 2000.

“Vocal for local has become so strong. You have implemented it on the ground,” a visibly elated PM said.

Speaking to Manipur’s Vijayashanti the PM congratulated her for export aspirations starting this year. Vijayashanti makes garments from lotus fibre with the US coveting her product.

“So you are not only going vocal for local you are going local for global,” the PM said to her.

Noting that many mass movements have taken root due to Mann ki baat including Made in India toys, Har Ghar Tiranga, the PM also spoke to Pradeep Sangwan who runs a campaign “Healing Himalayas” collecting five tons of garbage from the Himalayas daily.

