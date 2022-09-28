Modi meets Kishida, lauds Abe's role in cementing India-Japan ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that under his leadership India-Japan relations will deepen and scale greater heights. “And I firmly believe that we will be able to play a proper role in solving the problems in the world,” PM Modi said in his opening remarks before the bilateral meeting that took place before the state funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

While Abe is credited with putting energy in vitalising ties with India, PM Modi reminded Kishida that he as Foreign Minister also took India-Japan relations to new heights and also expanded it in many areas. “And for all this today the people of India remember Abe San very much, miss Japan very much. India is always missing him in a way,” he said.

In remarks made in an emotional vein, the PM said: “After coming to Japan today, I find myself feeling more sad. Because the last time I came, I had a very long talk with Abe San. And I never thought that I would have to hear such news after leaving.”

An official readout said they discussed deepening of bilateral relations and a number of regional and global issues. They also resolved to work together in the region and in various international groupings and institutions.

PM Modi had skipped the Queen’s funeral but has flown to Tokyo on a tight 14-to-16 hour trip to attend the funeral that has turned controversial in Japan due the high expenses – about Rs 100 crore – as well as due to allegations that Abe did not hold a referendum on overturning Japan’s no-war clause in the Constitution. But an equal number back the state funeral because of the way he was killed and also for bringing stability and security for Japan.

Other 50 serving and former world leaders at the state funeral included US Vice-President Kamala Harris, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and his three predecessors, among others.