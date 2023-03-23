Mulling drone use to monitor new AIIMS' progress: Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

A project review committee has been constituted to monitor delay in the completion of new AIIMS projects and use of drones for the purpose of progress monitoring was also being mulled, the Centre informed a parliamentary panel, which earlier red-flagged delay in the new AIIMS projects and non-functionality of some of those made operational.

The Ministry of Health’s reply is contained in the action taken report submitted to Parliament on Tuesday on a previous Committee on Estimates report titled “Progress of new AIIMS”. The committee had flagged that out of 16 new AIIMS (established between 2015 and 2022), MBBS classes and OPD facilities had started in only eight.