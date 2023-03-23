Mulling drone use to monitor new AIIMS' progress: Govt

New Delhi, March 22
A project review committee has been constituted to monitor delay in the completion of new AIIMS projects and use of drones for the purpose of progress monitoring was also being mulled, the Centre informed a parliamentary panel, which earlier red-flagged delay in the new AIIMS projects and non-functionality of some of those made operational.
The Ministry of Health’s reply is contained in the action taken report submitted to Parliament on Tuesday on a previous Committee on Estimates report titled “Progress of new AIIMS”. The committee had flagged that out of 16 new AIIMS (established between 2015 and 2022), MBBS classes and OPD facilities had started in only eight.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh
Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...
After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff
London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time
Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess
Within rights to do so, says Sukhu | Cites Uttarakhand & J&K...