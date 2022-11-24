Nirav Modi seeks permission to appeal extradition to India in UK top court

PTI

London, November 24

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi has filed an application in the High Court here, seeking permission to appeal against its decision to extradite him to India in the UK Supreme Court.

The 51-year-old businessman lost an appeal on mental health grounds earlier this month, when a two-judge High Court bench ruled that his risk of suicide was not such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him to India to face charges of fraud and money-laundering in the estimated USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case.

Nirav, who remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in London, had two weeks to file an application seeking an appeal on the grounds of a point of law of general public importance, which according to experts is a high threshold that is not met very often.

It is unknown if and when extradition may take place as Nirav Modi still has legal challenges open to him, UK Home Office sources said.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), acting on behalf of the Indian authorities, is now expected to respond to the latest application, following which a High Court judge is to give a ruling on paper – without a full hearing.

The entire process may eventually fall into the New Year, given the Christmas holiday period next month.