 Opposition should be respected, I think PM Modi will also move in this direction: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Opposition should be respected, I think PM Modi will also move in this direction: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Asserts that tension and violence obstruct development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a programme, in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, on May 10, 2023. PTI



PTI

Jaipur, May 10

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday stressed that the opposition should be respected in democracy and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “will also move in this direction”.

“If this is done, the ruling dispensation and the opposition will be able to serve the country with more vigour,” he said in the presence of Modi at a function to launch various projects in Rajsamand district’s Nathdwara town.

Gehlot said that in a democracy there is no enmity but a fight of ideology and everyone has the right to speak. He also stressed that there should be love and brotherhood amongst all castes and religions in the country.

“The Opposition should be respected. I think that you (PM) will also move in this direction,” the Rajasthan chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district. Later he launched various projects costing over Rs 5,500 crore.

At the event, Gehlot said that former prime minister Indira Gandhi laid down her life to keep the country united and did not allow the creation of Khalistan.

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi too was assassinated, he said, adding, “History says that if we all walk together then the country will remain one and united.”

Asserting that tension and violence obstruct development, Gehlot told Prime Minister Modi, “I hope your message will always keep the nation together.”

On this occasion, Gehlot highlighted some of the initiatives of his government and demanded that the Centre enact laws to ensure the right to health and social security for the people.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said his government was providing cylinders to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries for Rs 500, adding the Prime Minister should also think in this direction.

Gehlot reiterated the demand for national project status for Eastern Rajasthan Canal Projects and urged the Prime Minister to start the pending railway projects in the state.

At the event, when the Chief Minister stood up to address the programme, people started chanting PM Modi’s name. At this, the Prime Minister indicated the people to sit down so that Gehlot could address them without interruption.

