President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and US lawmakers extend Holi greetings

PTI

Washington, March 9

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris led the country in sending greetings to the Hindu community in the United States, in India and across the world on the occasion of Holi.

While for several years now the festival of colours has been observed in various parts of the country, which many a time attracts thousands of participants like the one at Barsana Dham in Texas or in Atlanta and Florida, and lawmakers have been sending their greetings for quite some time now, this is for the first time probably the greetings of Holi have been broadcast from the White House.

"I wish the happiest Holi to those celebrating love, laughter, goodness, and the arrival of spring during today's Festival of Colours," Biden said in a presidential tweet.

"As we come together to mark the arrival of spring and celebrate the triumph of good over evil, may the vibrant colours of Holi brighten our world with joy, hope, and positivity. Happy Holi to all who celebrate," tweeted Vice President Kamala Harris. Both of them had a colourful picture of Holi with the logo of White House on it.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken soon followed with his own tweet. "Wishing all celebrating a very happy Holi. May this festival of colours fill you with joy," he said.

As images of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo playing Holi at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi went viral, several lawmakers extended greetings on the festival.

