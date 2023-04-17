Senior Congress leaders start ‘one-to-one’ dialogue with Rajasthan MLAs, take ground-level feedback

PTI

Jaipur, April 17

Senior Congress leaders in Rajasthan on Monday started a ‘one-to-one’ dialogue with its MLAs to take ground-level feedback from their constituencies ahead of the assembly elections due later this year.

The first day of dialogue started with the MLAs of Ajmer and Jodhpur divisions.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party’s state president Govind Singh Dotasara are interacting with the MLAs in the party’s new office here.

According to party sources, the purpose of this initiative is to take feedback from the party and its supporting MLAs regarding the schemes of the government and other issues.

Former minister and Kekri MLA (Ajmer) Raghu Sharma, who reached here for the meeting, said, “It is the year of elections, every party prepares for the elections. The exercise which began today is necessary from the election point of view.”

The Congress and supporting MLAs from Ajmer, Bhilwara, Tonk, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Sirohi, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore and Pali are attending the dialogue today.

On Tuesday, the MLAs from Udaipur, Bharatpur and Kota will give their feedback.

The party will organise a one-day workshop on Wednesday in which party officials and MLAs will participate, whereas the dialogue programme with Bikaner and Jaipur will be held on Thursday, a party spokesperson said.