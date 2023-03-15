Uddhav Thackeray faction wanted to usurp Election Commission powers, Supreme Court told

New Delhi, March 14
The ruling Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the party wanted the Assembly Speaker to “usurp” the powers of the Election Commission when a floor test was ordered by the Governor during the 2022 political crisis.
On behalf of the Shinde faction, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul told a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud that a nine-judge Constitution Bench had in 1994 ruled that a floor test was the litmus test of democracy and a Chief Minister could not shy away from it.
“If the Chief Minister shirks the responsibility of facing the floor test, it means he does not enjoy a majority in the House,” Kaul told the Bench. The hearing would resume on Wednesday.
