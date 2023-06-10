2 held with poppy husk

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 9
The Mullepur police have recovered 10 kg of poppy husk from a truck and arrested two persons.
The suspects have been identified as Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Basantpura, and Baljinder Singh, a resident of Chanarthal Kalan.
ASI Kashmiri Lal said the police had laid a naka on the Sirhind-Patiala road and during checking of vehicles, the police recovered 10 kg of poppy husk from a truck. The contraband was kept in a secret box. He said a case had been registered against the two suspects.
