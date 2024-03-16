3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 15

The Patiala police have arrested three operatives of the US-based gangster Gurwinder Singh alias Gurbaj. The arrested accused were actively involved in arms trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities, the police said.

Sharing details, SSP Patiala Varun Sharma said acting on DIG Patiala Range Harcharan Singh Bhullar’s order, an operation was planned and a special team was formed under supervision of SP (D) Yogesh Kumar and DSP Rajpura Bikramjit Singh Brar.

The police team headed by Inspector Harry Boparai (in-charge Special Cell, Rajpura), raided a place in Uksi Sainian village near Rajpura on Thursday evening and arrested the three accused. Three .32 calibre pistols along with eight live cartridges along with a car were recovered from them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shamsher Singh alias Shera of Sarai Amanat Khan in Tarn Taran, while Rohit and Gulshan belong to Nalas Khurd in Rajpura.

The SSP further said the accused told the police that they were tasked to carry out an attack on members of rival Goldy Dhillon Gang.

Goldy Dhillon, who is from Rajpura, is a close aide of absconding gangster Goldy Brar, and based in Portugal. He was mastermind behind firing incident at Sector 5 in Chandigarh on January 19.

The accused were booked at Rajpura police station under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act.

