4-day classical music fest concludes in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 25

The four-day long classical music fest, organised by the North Zone Culture Centre (NZCC) at the Kalidasa Auditorium, concluded with the magical ‘jugalbandi’ by Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (mohan veena) and Pandit Salil Bhatt (satvik veena).

Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt played the self-composed tunes of mohan veena and guitar. He exhorted the lovers of classical music to keep the rich cultural heritage of the country alive and guard it against time. He is an acclaimed artiste who created the mohan veena, and bagged one of the world’s top honours for India, the Grammy Award in 1994. He began with the aalap jod-jhala in raag shyam kalyan doled out in their inimical style, followed by drut bandish in teen taal. His theme composition was based on raag jog ‘meeting with the river’, which earned him the prestigious Grammy Award.

Khayal singer Pandit Harish Tiwari presented bandish on ‘raag darbari kanada’ and created an ambient backdrop for the audience. His performance elicited a thunderous applause from music aficionados. He is a prominent Hindustani classical singer of the Kirana Gharana. Kirana style of singing dwells more on individual notes, especially, the swaras and accuracy in their articulation of presentation. He is an eminent classical vocalist of repute, who received his education from Thakur Choubey. He learnt the finer nuances of the khayal of Kirana Gharana in the typical guru-shishya tradition, under the astute guidance of Bhimsen Joshi.

Director of NZCC, Furqan Khan, said the four-day long music festival turned out to be a huge success. He said that classical genre of music represents the etiquette and mannerism of the proponents carrying forward its rich legacy. Khan thanked the people of Patiala who made the function a huge success, dignitaries who played a pivotal role, and the media for widespread coverage of the event.