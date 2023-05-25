4 held for vehicle thefts

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 24
The district police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of four of its members and recovery of seven stolen motorcycles from them.
Addressing mediapersons, DSP Sukhbir Singh said Fatehgarh Sahib SHO Arshdeep Singh had laid a naka near Talania village when a motorcycle sans number plate was stopped. Its riders, including a juvenile, could not furnish its documents. On suspicion, they were taken into custody.
The DSP said during preliminary interrogation, the duo revealed that they had stolen the bike they were riding. He said on their disclosure, the police recovered seven bikes they had stolen from outside a gurdwara.
Later, two more persons, identified as Sarabjit Singh of Delhi and Surjesh Kumar of Ludhiana, were also arrested. The used to steal cars and sell its parts. Spare parts of eight cars were recovered from them.
A case has been registered against them, said the DSP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening
14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...
Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes
Launched world’s first green building in TN