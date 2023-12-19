AAP MLA visits night shelters

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 18

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli visited the temporary night shelters near Kanda Chowk and the temple of Goddess Kali last night and interacted with people spending the night in the cold weather. Kohli provided blankets and warm shawls to homeless persons and also arranged for separate facilities for men and women.

Joint Municipal Commissioner Babandeep Singh Walia accompanied the MLA during the visit.

Kohli stated two more temporary shelters had been established near Nehru Park and the Parasuram Chowk station flyover. These shelters were segregated for men and women, providing various facilities.

The MLA appealed to the public to send homeless individuals to these night shelters in order to protect them from the cold weather.

Municipal Corporation officials, including Executive Engineer JP Singh, Amit Mittal, and Dr Pritpal Singh Siddhu, were also present.

