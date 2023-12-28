Loud music robs residents of good night’s sleep

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 27

Loud music being played during late-night parties at open bars and restaurants has robbed local residents of a good night’s sleep. Many residents have already complained about loud music blaring past midnight.

Despite a ban on the use of loudspeakers during the late evening hours, high-decibel sounds emanating from nightclubs and bars have earned the ire of city residents.

Residents of Lal Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Sewak Colony, Civil Lines and Model Town claim that the bars and nightclubs there continue to play loud music in the wee hours, in violation of the ban.

“As the state and its residents are inspired by the supreme sacrifices of the two younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, and the state is currently observing a ‘shahidi saptah’ for them, it is not appropriate to play loud music,” said advocate Amandeep Singh Bhatia. “The district administration should get cracking and ensure that loud music does not disturb the devotees here,” he stressed.

It may be recalled that the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had earlier directed officials, including DCs and SSPs, to take stringent action against those violating the orders of the apex court in this regard. The officials have been directed to ensure controlled noise from 10 pm to 6 am.

According to the Punjab Instruments (Control of Noises) Act, 1956, one cannot use loudspeakers between 10 am and 6 pm.

A senior police official said, “The administration will first take up the matter with the persons concerned, and the public will be made aware of the consequences of noise pollution. Residents can file a complaint on the police helpline number.”