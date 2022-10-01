Man stabbed to death in broad daylight at Bhadson road in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 30

A man was stabbed to death in broad daylight at a liquor and wine shop on the Bhadson road here on Thursday.

Complainant Pankaj Kumar of Chamba, HP, claimed he along with cousin Vikas Kumar was at the liquor vend, when the latter was attacked by an unidentified man with a sharp weapon.

“The suspect with muffled face came to the vend around 4.25 pm and asked for a liquor bottle. He entered the vend and stabbed Vikas before fleeing,” he claimed.

Vikas was declared brought dead at the hospital. The Tripuri police are trying to trace the individual on the basis of CCTV footage and eyewitness account.

SHO Karanvir Singh Sandhu said the assailant fled the scene on a bicycle.

#chamba