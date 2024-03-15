MC Commissioner to seek expert advice to deal with traffic woes

Patiala, March 14
Newly-appointed Patiala Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal today said he would seek expert advice to address traffic congestion and erratic parking in the city.
Besides, opportunities would be explored for introducing dedicated cycle tracks, and boosting green cover in the royal city.
After inspecting a few areas to check building bylaw violations, the commissioner said he would visit internal areas of the walled city.
“It is essential to address issues at ward level. Previously, councillors used to bring forth problems residents were facing. Due to absence of councillors, a gap has emerged that needs to be bridged. By reaching out to the people at the ward level will offer a better understanding of problems and possible solutions,” said Dachalwal.
The MC House had completed its term last year, and civic body election are expected to be held later this year.
