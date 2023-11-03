MC team checks cleanliness in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 2

A team of the municipal corporation (MC) led by Commissioner Aditya Uppal inspected various locations in the city today. The team walked for around 6 km in the morning to check cleanliness in the city.

Superintending Engineers Sham Lal Gupta and Harkiran Singh, MC Secretary Sunil Mehta, Chief Sanitary Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, Sub-Inspector Mohit Jindal and Sanitary Superintendent Kuldeep Singh accompanied Uppal during the inspection.

The team inspected Anardana Chowk, Ahluwalia Gurdwara, Arya Samaj Mandir and other areas.

The MC Commissioner checked public toilets, roadsides and drinking water facilities. Residents and businessmen said such inspections would improve cleanliness in the city.

The MC urged residents to keep the city clean by disposing of waste properly.