Model United Nations conference held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 17

Delhi Public School here organised the third edition of the Model United Nations Conference (DPSP MUN) 2023 on October 14 and 15 at the school campus. It had four committees: the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW), All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). All these committees deliberated on illicit drug trafficking, health care among women, the Uniform Civil Code and disputes over the South China Sea among others. The AIPPM had 39 delegates, while UNGA had 38, UNSC had 16, and UNCSW had 52 delegates.

A musical performance was organised after the inaugural ceremony. Patiala MP Preneet Kaur presided over the closing ceremony on the second day. She also felicitated the delegates during the award ceremony.

Harmanpreet Singh was awarded the best delegate of the AIPPM Committee for his acting as Asaduddin Owaisi. Ansh Sharma, who participated as a delegate from Spain, was chosen as the best delegate of UNCSW. Jessica Singh, the delegate from Switzerland, was selected as the best delegate of the UNGA while Krishiv, who participated as a delegate from China, was selected as the best delegate of the UNSC committee.