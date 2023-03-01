Prof Anand Pawar appointed officiating Vice-Chancellor of law university

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 28

Prof Anand Pawar, Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), has been appointed the officiating Vice-Chancellor of the university. He assumed the charge today following orders from Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh and Chancellor, RGNUL, on February 27.

This is while the former Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof GS Bajpai, joined as the VC at National Law University, Delhi.

The university said Prof Pawar had held a number of leadership positions at RGNUL, including Controller of Examinations, Dean Student Welfare, chief warden, coordinator of Internal Quality Assurance Cell, coordinator of Student Exchange and others.

He had served as the officiating VC of the university from December 2020 to May 2021 and twice at Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur, Chhattisgarh from 2010 to 2011. He had also served as the officiating registrar at HNLU, Raipur.