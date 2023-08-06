Sirhind railway stn to be upgraded

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 5

The Sirhind Junction Railway Station will be upgraded and developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme of the Government of India at a cost of Rs 25 crore, said Station Superintendent BS Meena. He added that PM Narendra Modi would inaugurate the projects virtually at 9 am on Sunday. He said that Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh would preside over the function.

MP Amar said, “The Sirhind Railway Station would be developed as a modern and state-of-the-art station. Under the upgradation plan, the outer structure of the station will be redeveloped, keeping in mind the history and culture of Shri Fatehgarh Sahib, with grand entry porches. There will be separate entry and exit roads with adequate parking spaces for all vehicles. New waiting halls will be prepared, which will have modern furniture. A brand new 40-ft wide foot overbridge, replete with stairs, ramps and lifts, will be built. Besides, proper lighting, new signs, train and bogey display boards are on the cards.”

