Varsity bags Central project on millets

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 31

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Education, New Delhi, has granted a six-month minor project to Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University here. The research project, titled “Developing Millet Value-Chain for Sustainable Agroecology of Punjab”, will be undertaken as a collaborative research work by the two. The study will cover the entire region of Punjab and focus on the impact assessment of Centre’s initiative — 2023 as the year of millets.

The team will comprise four members, coordinator and Assistant Professor Shefali Bedi, project directors Amitoj Singh, Nisha Chhabra and BS Sooch.

Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh congratulated the team members.

Officials said under the project, farmers, consumers and other stakeholders would be covered in a survey to identify the challenges and opportunities for millet production and consumption in Punjab.

They said the study would provide aid in evolving millet-related agro policies of the state government and would also help raise awareness about benefits of millet production in the state.