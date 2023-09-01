Varsity bags Central project on millets

Patiala, August 31
The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Education, New Delhi, has granted a six-month minor project to Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University here. The research project, titled “Developing Millet Value-Chain for Sustainable Agroecology of Punjab”, will be undertaken as a collaborative research work by the two. The study will cover the entire region of Punjab and focus on the impact assessment of Centre’s initiative — 2023 as the year of millets.
The team will comprise four members, coordinator and Assistant Professor Shefali Bedi, project directors Amitoj Singh, Nisha Chhabra and BS Sooch.
Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh congratulated the team members.
Officials said under the project, farmers, consumers and other stakeholders would be covered in a survey to identify the challenges and opportunities for millet production and consumption in Punjab.
They said the study would provide aid in evolving millet-related agro policies of the state government and would also help raise awareness about benefits of millet production in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table
63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...
World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League
Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...
Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar
The carcass has been sent for post-mortem
Sunny Deol wishes his mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pics
Fans shower love and wish ‘Gadar 2’ actor’s mother