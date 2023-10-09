Rs 1.50 cr project launched

Sangrur: Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Sunday launched developmental works worth Rs 1.53 crore under Cheema Nagar Panchayat. “Our government is taking steps for the development of Punjab” said Minister Arora. TNS
Broken drone found
Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) has found a broken drone near the International Border in Amritsar Sector on Sunday evening. Based on a specific information, a search operation had been launched on the outskirts of Panjgrain village in Amritsar district. TNS
MLA calls for CM’s attention
Abohar: MLA Sandeep Jakhar, who led a cleanliness camp at a government college, said the institution needed CM Bhagwant Mann’s immediate attention. He said higher education was still on the backfoot.
Tribune Shorts
