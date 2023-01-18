11-member panel to frame agri policy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 17

The state government has constituted an 11-member committee of experts to prepare a new agriculture policy. A notification has been issued in this regard.

App for farmers Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal released a seed production portal and app for farmers

He said through this, farmers would be able to get online info about the availability and variety of seeds

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Bhavan here today, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the new policy would be prepared by March 31. He said the government was making continuous efforts for the welfare of farmers.

He said the committee comprised Secretary (Agriculture) Rahul Tiwari; Chairman of the Punjab State Farmers and Farm Workers Commission Sukhpal Singh (convener); VC, PAU, Ludhiana, Dr SS Gosal; VC, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, Dr Inderjit Singh; economist Dr Sucha Singh Gill; former VC, Punjabi University, Patiala, Dr BS Ghumab; former Director (Horticulture) Dr Gurkanwal Singh; Adviser, Punjab Water Control and Development Authority Rajesh Vashisht; former Director (Agriculture) Balwinder Singh Sidhu; president, PAU Kisan Club, Amarinder Singh; and Chairman, PUNSEED, Mahinder Singh Sidhu.

The Agriculture Minister said the first government-farmer meeting would be held on February 12 at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would attend it. He said over 2.500 progressive farmers from the state would participate in the meeting.

Dhaliwal also released a seed production portal and app, providing online facility to the farmers. He said through this, farmers would be able to get online information about the availability and variety of seeds.

