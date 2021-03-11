2 arms suppliers held in Moga; 3 pistols seized

Moga, May 30
A day after Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, the Moga police have arrested two gangsters and recovered three pistols and an SUV from them. The police are now probing their connection with the gangsters who killed the singer.
Sukhwinder Singh and Deepak Kumar, residents of Moga and Jalandhar, were arrested along with a Scorpio and three .32 bore pistols along with eight live rounds of ammunition. Investigating Officer Charanjit Singh said: “Preliminary findings suggest they acted as arms suppliers to the gangsters’ active in the state. However, their broader role in criminal activities is still being probed.”
