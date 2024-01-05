 2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pak seized, one arrested : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pak seized, one arrested

2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pak seized, one arrested

2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pak seized, one arrested

The suspect in police custody in Amritsar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 4

Busting yet another cross-border drug module being operated from Pakistan, the police have arrested a drug peddler and seized 2kg ICE (methamphetamine) from his possession here.

‘Party drug’ Peddled via INT’L border

  • This is perhaps the first time that ICE, considered to be a party drug, has been smuggled from Pakistan through the border
  • The police also seized a .30 China-made pistol and five bullets from suspect Simranjit Singh, alias Simar Maan
  • Initial probe found that he was reportedly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers Pathan and Amer who supplied drugs and weapons through drones

This is perhaps for the first time that ICE, considered to be a party drug, has been smuggled from Pakistan through the Punjab border.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar here today said that the police also seized a .30-bore China-made pistol and five bullets from the suspect, identified as Simranjit Singh, alias Simar Maan.

“As per an initial probe, he was in touch with notorious Pakistan-based smugglers Pathan and Amer who supplied drugs and weapons using a drone,” said Bhullar. Simran used to supply these consignments in various parts of the border state, he added.

Acting on tip-off, a CIA team, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Harpreet Mandher and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana, carried out an extensive operation in the Chheharta area. The team nabbed Maan while he was waiting for someone to deliver the consignment. Bhullar said further investigations were being conducted to unearth the entire network of drug suppliers, dealers and buyers. Efforts were being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested accused so far, he added.

