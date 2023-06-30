200 KW solar plant gifted to gurdwara

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 29
Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the SGPC, today inaugurated the 200 KW solar plant installed at Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib.
The plant has been installed by the Diwan Todar Mall Virasathi Foundation, the USA, at Rs 1 crore. SGPC president, along with SGPC members and members of the foundation joined the Ardas performed by the head Granthi of Gurdwara Sahib.
Talking to the media SGPC president appreciated the efforts of social workers Nirmal Singh, Jitendra Singh and other NRIs, who took the initiative to install the solar system. He said though they lived abroad, they still were connected with their motherland and Guru Ghar.
