3 days on, cops yet to take action in robbery case

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 29

The police were waiting for the medico legal report to initiate action in connection with a case in which young labourer was beaten up by a group of youths. The miscreants allegedly robbed Deepak, the victim, of Rs 3,500, took off his clothes and threw him on the road.

The family alleged that even after two days, the police had not yet recorded the statement of the injured.

SHO Navpreet Singh said MLR was yet to received and no written complaint has been made.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar