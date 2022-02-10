3 snatch car at gunpoint, held

Abohar, February 9
The police have nabbed three members of an interstate gang of robbers who allegedly snatched scribe’s car (Creta) at gunpoint.
The accused have been identified as Parvinder Singh, alias Tiger of Chola Sahib Tarn Taran, Bhairu Singh of Pemasar Bichhwal and Hitesh Jangid of Nawalgarh.
Investigating officer (IO) Ashok Chaudhary said that on January 30, Sudhir Bishnoi, a Jodhpur-based journalist, was robbed of his car.
The IO said the accused were hiding at Jangid’s relatives’ house in Jorkian village. The miscreants stopped the car after hitting it near Batdanau village in Laxmangarh. After analysing dump data of mobile calls, cops raided Jorkian village and nabbed Bhairu. Later, Parvinder and Hitesh, were also held. The vehicle has not been recovered yet. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...