3 snatch car at gunpoint, held

Abohar, February 9

The police have nabbed three members of an interstate gang of robbers who allegedly snatched scribe’s car (Creta) at gunpoint.

The accused have been identified as Parvinder Singh, alias Tiger of Chola Sahib Tarn Taran, Bhairu Singh of Pemasar Bichhwal and Hitesh Jangid of Nawalgarh.

Investigating officer (IO) Ashok Chaudhary said that on January 30, Sudhir Bishnoi, a Jodhpur-based journalist, was robbed of his car.

The IO said the accused were hiding at Jangid’s relatives’ house in Jorkian village. The miscreants stopped the car after hitting it near Batdanau village in Laxmangarh. After analysing dump data of mobile calls, cops raided Jorkian village and nabbed Bhairu. Later, Parvinder and Hitesh, were also held. The vehicle has not been recovered yet. —