40 children injured in collision between school bus and Punjab Roadways bus near Jagraon

Ludhiana, May 15
Forty children were injured in a head-on collision between a school bus and a Punjab Roadways bus in Jagraon, about 50 km from Ludhiana on Monday, police said.
Ten passengers travelling in the roadways bus were also injured, they said.
All the injured were taken to hospitals in Ludhiana. The condition of the three children is stated to be serious.
Ludhiana Rural Police District Superintendent of Police (SP) Satinder Singh Virk said, “The school bus was going to drop students back at their homes when the incident occurred”.
Investigations are still going on to ascertain the cause of the accident, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play on for Karnataka CM post, Shivakumar cancels Delhi visit, Congress says decision by Tuesday evening
Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah both called to Delhi by party hi...
Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man
Says the increase will be borne by the government
Mamata Banerjee clears the air on support to Congress for 2024 elections; this is what she said
TMC supremo says expect seat-sharing formula to give priorit...
Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case
Notice was issued by the court on a petition filed by Hindu ...
Paddy sowing in Punjab to be carried out in four phases this year: CM Bhagwant Mann
Releases power supply schedule for the sowing season startin...