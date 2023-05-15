40 children injured in collision between school bus and Punjab Roadways bus near Jagraon

PTI

Ludhiana, May 15

Forty children were injured in a head-on collision between a school bus and a Punjab Roadways bus in Jagraon, about 50 km from Ludhiana on Monday, police said.

Ten passengers travelling in the roadways bus were also injured, they said.

All the injured were taken to hospitals in Ludhiana. The condition of the three children is stated to be serious.

Ludhiana Rural Police District Superintendent of Police (SP) Satinder Singh Virk said, “The school bus was going to drop students back at their homes when the incident occurred”.

Investigations are still going on to ascertain the cause of the accident, he added.