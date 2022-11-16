5 arrested in Naib Tehsildar exam 'scam'

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 15

The Patiala police, along with the Counter Intelligence team, claimed to have busted a gang involved in the alleged scam in the Naib Tehsildar recruitment exam, conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) in May.

Five members of the gang — Navraj Choudhary, Gurpreet Singh, Harvinder Singh, Jatinder Singh and Sonu Kumar — have already been arrested.

They have been booked under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC and relevant provisions of the IT Act. They had taken Rs 22 lakh from candidates, according to the police. Another member has been identified as Jainpal Singh. The candidates who resorted to cheating in clearing the examination were among the toppers in the final list, said Patiala Inspector General of Police Mukhwinder Singh Chhina.

The police said dummy candidates were sent to examination centres and they leaked the question papers by sending pictures to a control room set up in Haryana.

In the control room, experts prepared answer keys. Thereafter, some of the gang members, who were sitting outside the examination centres, dictated the answers to candidates through GSM and bluetooth devices.

The police have already seized one laptop, two pen drives, seven bluetooth earbuds, 11 GSM devices and 12 mobile phones used in the alleged scam from the suspects.