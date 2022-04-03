50 Congress leaders attend Navjot Singh Sidhu’s meeting in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

Ahead of the announcement of the new PCC president, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today held yet another meeting, fourth in the last few days, with party leaders.

At the meeting held at his Patiala residence, around 50 leaders, including former state unit chief Shamsher Singh Dullo, former minister Mohinder Singh Kaypee, besides a number of former MLAs, were present.

Former MLA Sukhwinder Danny, who attended the meeting, said: “The discussions mainly revolved around on how to revive the Congress. The meeting was held with the 2024 parliamentary elections in mind.” The former PCC chief posted a group picture of the meeting on his social media account. Others present were Sunil Dutti, Surjit Dhiman, Ashwani Sekhri and Navtej Cheema.