Jalandhar: 5K acres still under water, paddy resowing ruled out

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, August 8

Around 5,000 acres are still submerged in water at various villages and the farmers concerned are distraught as there is no chance of resowing paddy in those fields.

Mundi Shehrian, Mundi Cholian, Gatta Mundi Kasu, Chak Madala, etc. are the worst-affected villages. Even the Agriculture Department has ruled out the possibility that paddy can be re-sown there.

Farmer Daler Singh from Gatta Mundi Kasu said, “We cannot even go out because it’s water all around. The administration must do something to pump out this water. We do not know the exact condition of our fields.”

Mundi Cholian farmer Mukhtiar Singh said his eight-acre fields were still submerged in water. “We do not know what will happen now,” he said. Teerth Singh said his crops on 10 acres were destroyed.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jaswant Rai said water was still there in the fields, so paddy sowing was not possible on around 5,000 acres. “The picture will be clear when the water recedes. The amount of silt and sand deposited in the fields will be examined after that,” he said.