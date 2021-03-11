7 IAS, 34 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 23
Seven officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), one of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) and 34 Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officers were transferred in Punjab on Monday.
According to an order of the governor, Finance Secretary Gurpreet Kaur Sapra has been given the additional charge as Commissioner to the Jalandhar division against a vacant post.
Pardeep Kumar was transferred as Special Secretary, Transport, and in addition Special Secretary, Freedom Fighters, against a vacant post.
Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Saranghal has been given the additional charge as Kapurthala Municipal Corporation Commissioner against a vacant post.
