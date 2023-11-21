7 nodal officers issued notice

Fazilka, November 20
Fazilka continues to report the highest number of stubble burning cases in the state for the third day today. Official sources said Fazilka reported 111 cases of farm fires, the second highest in the state after Moga (120 cases) on November 18. On November 19, 151 cases of farm fires, highest in the state, were detected.
Today, 168 cases of farm fires, again the highest in the state, were reported. The administration has registered 23 FIRs of straw burning in the district so far.
Sources said the Deputy Commissioner issued notices to seven nodal officers today for alleged dereliction of duty.
On the other hand, a large number of farmers along with their straw-laden tractor-trailers staged a protest outside the DC office and blocked the main road for a few hours today.
#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Fazilka #Moga #Pollution #Stubble Burning
