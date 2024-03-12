Animal smuggling racket busted by Malerkotla police, 15 cattle rescued

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, March 11

Continuing their crackdown against criminals ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Malerkotla police claimed to have busted an inter-state cattle smuggling racket and rescued 15 bovines being transported to other states late last night.

The unidentified suspects booked in the case succeeded in fleeing.

Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh informed that coordinated and prompt action by special task force teams had resulted in rescue of as many as 15 bovine animals which were being smuggled in a cruel manner by a gang of smugglers on Sunday night.

Proactive measures to prevent crime of varied nature under garb of darkness facilitated the seizure of vehicles being used in illegal transportation of animals in violation of guidelines and Punjab Prevention of Cow Slaughtering Act, said Khakh.

Elaborating on the issue, SSP Khakh said that an emergency call had been received on helpline number 112 regarding suspicious movement of a truck stuffed with a large number of animals last night. “Having received information from control tower, our ERV (Emergency Response Vehicle) teams swung into action and one of the teams accompanied by SHO Sadar Surinder Bhalla succeeded in intercepting a Jammu number truck near the Jain Temple on Kup- Malerkotla road,” said the SSP adding that 15 bovine animals were rescued while the occupants of truck carrying them to Jammu and Kashmir for slaughter, succeeded in fleeing under cover of darkness.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, has been registered against the unknown accused.

In another case, cops supervised by DSP Gurdev Singh and SHO Sahib Singh nabbed a member of a gang involved in snatching of valuables and mobiles.

Ten smart phones were recovered from the possession of the suspect identified as Mohammad Shahid of Mohalla Nawab Khan at Malerkotla.

