 Anti-drone system to be deployed along international border, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Anti-drone system to be deployed along international border, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah also asked the members of the council to resolve their disputes related to water sharing with an open mind and mutual discussion

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah chairs the 31st meeting of Northern Zonal Council, in Amritsar, on Tuesday. PTI Photo



PTI

Amritsar, September 26

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said anti-drone system will be deployed along the international border for strengthening security.

Addressing a meeting of the Northern Zonal Council here, Shah also asked the members of the council -- Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh -- to resolve their disputes related to water sharing with an open mind and mutual discussion.

"The Modi government is committed towards strengthening the security system along the border. Soon anti-drone system will be deployed on our country's borders," he said.

Smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics from across the international border to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir has been a major problem confronting the border guarding forces.

The home minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has been successful in cracking down on narcotics and terrorism.

He said in the last five years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the role of zonal councils has changed from advisory nature to action platforms.

Shah said the Northern Zonal Council has an important place from the point of view of development and security of the country, with 21 per cent of the country's land and 13 per cent of the population. More than 35 per cent of the food grains are produced in the Northern region, he said.

Shah said the majority of personnel in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Army, guarding the country's borders, come from the states and Union Territories in the Northern Zonal Council.

He asked all the member states and UTs to pay special attention to collective priority issues such as cooperative movement in the country, dropout rate of schoolchildren and malnutrition.

The home minister said not even a single child should remain malnourished in the country.

It is the responsibility of everyone to reduce the school dropout rate, he said, adding giving impetus to the cooperative movement will help in taking more than 60 crore people of the country towards prosperity.

He urged all member state and UTs to adopt natural and organic farming, as it will be hugely beneficial for the farmers of the country.

He assured all possible help from the Centre to the Himachal Pradesh government in dealing with the situation arising out of the recent floods and said the whole country is standing by the state in this hour of crisis.

On the call of the home minister, the Northern Zonal Council welcomed the spectacular success of Chandrayaan-3, the worldwide appreciation of India's leadership at the G20 Summit and the women's reservation bill passed by the Parliament. 

The chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana  and Himachal Pradesh; Lt. Governors of Delhi, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh; and the Administrator of Chandigarh participated the meeting besides others. 

The Zonal Councils provide the opportunity for personal interaction at the highest level amongst the members and serve as a useful forum for resolving issues of difficult and complex nature in an atmosphere of amity and goodwill.

Through discussion and exchange of views, the Zonal Councils help in developing a coordinated approach among the states on important issues of socio and economic development.

 

#Amit Shah #Jammu #Kashmir

