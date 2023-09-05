Arrested patwari, his family own 54 properties: VB report

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

Patwari Balkar Singh, whose arrest by the Vigilance Bureau on August 23 had led to a statewide strike by patwaris, reportedly owns 54 properties. This came to the fore in a report prepared by the Vigilance.

Purchased between 2005 and 2023 Balkar Singh joined as a patwari on December 12, 2002, and was currently posted in Kakkarwal revenue circle, Sangrur

He owns 55 acres, a 400 sq yd residential plot at Officers' Colony and two commercial plots at Mahindra Complex, Patiala

Out of 54 properties, 33 are in Lehragaga, Moonak, and Budhladha. These were purchased from 2005 to 2023.

Balkar, who was posted in Kakkarwal revenue circle, Sangrur, was arrested for allegedly preparing fake documents and a private will of 14 kanal, 11 marla land situated at Khanouri. He was already being investigated by the Vigilance in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

According to a report prepared in the DA case, Balkar joined as a patwari on December 12, 2002. He and his family members own 55 acres, a 400 sq yd residential plot at Officers’ Colony in Patiala and two commercial plots at Mahindra Complex, Patiala. These properties were purchased for Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 50 lakh was spent on the construction of his house. Balkar also gave token money to purchase two more properties for Rs 1.25 crore, mentions the report.

The report stated that Balkar owned 54 properties, which were purchased between 2005 and 2023. Out of these, 33 properties are situated in Lehragaga, Moonak and Budhladha. According to documents seized from his car, Balkar purchased 21 properties.

The Vigilance pointed out that he, along with some private parties, was doing wrong mutations of the properties.

In the wake of arrest of Balkar and Naib Tehsildar Darshan Singh, the Revenue Patwar Union and Revenue Kanungo Union had appealed to the PCS Officers’ Association and the Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association to join their pen-down strike from September 1.

The union claimed that before registering a case under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, nod was not taken from the Deputy Commissioner and the Financial Commissioner (Revenue).

However, after facing criticism from various quarters, the union changed its position and announced that their strike was related to old-pension scheme and conducive work atmosphere.

Later, the government had even invoked The East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act.

Harbir Singh Dhindsa, chief, Revenue Patwar Union, said they welcomed the Vigilance’s probe. “Whosoever, has done anything wrong, won’t be supported. The law should be followed while implicating any employee,” he said.

Balkar has been booked under Sections 409, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 13(1A) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act by the Vigilance.