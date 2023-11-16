Bandi Singhs: Sikh panel to meet Purohit

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 15

A delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will meet Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit tomorrow urging him to expedite the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners).

Akal Takht Jathedar Raghbir Singh has directed the SGPC and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to ensure the release of Balwant Singh Rajoana and eight others who are languishing in jails despite having completed their sentences.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the SGPC had collected over 26 lakh signatures of global Sikhs for this cause. A representation carrying these signatures would be submitted to the President, he added.

