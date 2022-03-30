Bhagwant Mann playing politics: Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi

Ferozepur, March 29
Former Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi today accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann of trying to hide own failures by raking up the issue of Union Territory. Sodhi said if the Centre was providing benefits to Chandigarh employees, why was the CM opposing the move?
Sodhi said Mann was trying to divert the attention of the people by doing politics over Chandigarh, which, being a UT, came directly under the Centre. “The CM is misleading the people of Punjab,” he said. —
