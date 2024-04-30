Brick-kiln workers protest, seek wages

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 29

Under the banner of Lal Jhanda Punjab Bhatha Mazdoor Union, a large number of brick kiln workers today took out a protest march in the city from local Banasar Bagh to the district administrative complex (DC office), raising slogans in support of their demands. They also held a dharna outside the DC office complex.

They were protesting against non-revision of their wages since 2012. Besides, they also protested against non-issuance of notification by the state government for the implementation of minimum wages from March 2024.

State general secretary of the union, Tarsem Jodhan, said on the pretext of implementation of model code of conduct the state government had not been issuing notification for the implementation of minimum wages for brick kiln workers from March 2024. He said this action of the government had exposed its “anti-labour’ face. If the new minimum wages were not implemented by May 1 then the union would hold a massive gathering of brick kiln workers on May 2 outside DC office complex at Sangrur, he added.

