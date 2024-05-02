BSP ex-MLA’s son Kanwar Jagvir Singh Sidhu Sahungra SAD(A) pick from Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 1

Other than candidates of five main parties contesting from Jalandhar, there are two other prominent faces in the fray.

One of them is Kanwar Jagvir Singh Sidhu Sahungra, son of ex-BSP MLA Shingara Ram Sahungra, who is contesting as the SAD (A) candidate. The second is Harchand Khalsa, who has a controversial background. Being fielded from the Punjab Socialist Alliance, he had faced the trial for killing Nihang Ajit Singh Poohla in the Amritsar jail. Khalsa has also faced life-term in another murder case and hence the approval to his candidature by the EC remains doubtful.

Kanwar Jagvir’s father Shingara Ram remained MLA from Garhshankar twice in 1992 and 1997 and passed away two years back.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.