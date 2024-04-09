Car-pick up van collision leaves 4 dead, 21 injured in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 8

Four persons died and several were injured in an accident between a pick-up and a car near Fattu Dhinga village in Kapurthala on Sunday.

A total of 25 people were on board these vehicles.

The four dead included three women and the driver of the car. The women have been identified as Amrik Kaur, Gurmit Kaur and Charno and car driver as Gupreet Singh Gopi of Sultanpur Lodhi.

The persons in the van were a group of villagers from Nangli village in Tarn Taran. At the time of the accident, they were returning to their village after paying obeisance at the Beas dera. The impact of the collision was such that both vehicles were damaged.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala.

SHO Kanwarjit Singh said, "Almost all injured have been referred from the Kapurthala Civil Hospital. The injured are out of danger."

The injured have been identified as Kirandeep Kaur, Kulwant Kaur, Pooja, Sumandeep Singh, Abhijot, Harcharn Singh, Harjinder Kaur, Manpreet Kaur, Seerat, Parneet, Shivjot, Harpreet Kaur, Geeta, Sumit, Gurjot, Amanpreet Singh, Simranjit Kaur, Arjun Singh, Sumanpreet Kaur, Gurpreet Kaur, Kulwindr Kaur.

