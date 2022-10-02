Central aid sought for solar agri-pumps

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora has sought Central Financial Assistance (CFA) for solarisation of agriculture pumps up to 15 horsepower (HP) capacity on the pattern of Northeast and hill states. This assistance is given under the PM-KUSUM Scheme.

In a letter to RK Singh, Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, Arora raised the issue of keeping the state out of the scheme’s ambit. He said the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy had made a provision for providing the CFA to the farmers of Northeast and hilly states for their pumps up to 15 HP capacity. But, this facility is available only for up to 7.5 HP pumps in the state.

“Punjab is the pioneer state in Green Revolution. Thus, the state’s farmers also need the Centre’s hand-holding and deserve to avail the benefits of the scheme. Punjab is an agrarian state and around 14 lakh electric motor pumps and 1.50 lakh diesel pump sets are being utilised for irrigation,” he added.