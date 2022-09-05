Christians for action against 'fake' churches

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, September 4

Representatives of Anglican Church of India have claimed that there are a large number of “fake” churches being run by “so-called pastors” in the country.

“Fake churches disturb communal harmony. We have lodged many complaints against such churches, but the governments in states and at the Centre have failed to rein them in. We seek strict action against fake churches,” Anglican Church of India secretary Madhulika Joyce told the media after a meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh here today.

“The meeting’s objective was to clear all misconceptions about the working of churches in country and send out a message of communal harmony,” Joyce said.

The Jathedar said he had received reports from different parts of Punjab, particularly from border areas, claiming that coercion and allurement were being used to convert people to Christianity.