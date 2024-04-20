Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann begins campaign from Fatehgarh Sahib, recounts feats

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 19

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the election campaign by addressing a rally in support of AAP candidate Gurpreet Singh GP from Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind today. A large number of AAP supporters were present.

He said he had chosen the land of martyrs to launch his campaign. He called upon the people to vote and support AAP candidate as he had been fighting against the Centre, the BJP, the Governor and all other forces inimical to Punjab. If Punjabis strengthened his hands by electing 13 candidates of the party, it would help him to fight injustice meted out to Arvind Kejriwal, who has been languishing in jail.

He said he had been to Gujarat, Assam and Haryana and found enthusiasm among people in favour of AAP candidates. He called upon the Punjabis to give wholehearted support to their candidates.

He recounted the achievements of his government and said the farmers got canal water for irrigation, the youth were getting government job purely on the basis of merit and more than 90 per cent households were getting zero electricity bills.

