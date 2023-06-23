Congress for legal action against MLA Manuke

Chandigarh, June 22

After the NRI family got the house vacated from the alleged illegal occupation of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday sought legal action against the MLA.

The senior Congress leader said the matter did not end there. A proper investigation must be conducted and, in the meantime, an FIR must be lodged against the Jagraon MLA.

“Now let the law take its course and everyone indulged in any corrupt practice must face consequences. It will be a mockery of the legal system if this case is left without taking it to the logical end,” the LoP added.

The Opposition leader said she didn’t vacate the house voluntarily. It happened after constant pressure from the Congress, farmers’ union, and the public. She bowed down to the pressure and handed over the key of the house nearly two weeks after the NRI family came to India and filed a police complaint.